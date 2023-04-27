Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tech giants forced to reveal AI secrets – here’s how this could make life better for all

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
The European Commission is forcing 19 tech giants including Amazon, Google, TikTok and YouTube to explain their artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms under the Digital Services Act. Asking these businesses – platforms and search engines with more than 45 million EU users – for this information is a much-needed step towards…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
