How dirty old used cars from the US and Europe carry on polluting ... in Africa – podcast

By Daniel Merino, Associate Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Mend Mariwany, Producer, The Conversation Weekly, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Older imported cars pose risks to motorists and spew pollution. Some countries, including Ghana, are taking steps to limit the harms of this piece of the vehicle life cycle.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
