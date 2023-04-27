Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: diplomatic manoeuvres intensify in advance of a possible spring offensive

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
A quick check of the Met office forecasts for Ukraine suggests that over the next week or so the weather is going to get steadily warmer. The rising mercury has fuelled speculation that Ukraine’s much discussed spring offensive is just around the corner, the only questions being when and where Ukraine’s military planners intend to make their big push. Kyiv is being understandably tight-lipped about this, surprise and deception – as Sun Tsu noted in the Art of War millenia ago – being key to military…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
