What the stories of the Crown Jewels tell us about exploitation and the quest for reparations — Podcast
By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Ollie Nicholas, Assistant Producer/Journalism Student, Don't Call Me Resilient
Although King Charles will have a low-key ceremony this coronation, the Crown Jewels will still figure prominently. An exploration of the jewels tells a tale of exploitation, rape and pillage.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 27, 2023