Could African farmers slash their reliance on mineral fertilisers by growing legumes?
By Lalaina Ranaivoson, Chercheure en agronomie, Cirad
Aude Ripoche, Chercheure en agronomie du système de culture et modélisatrice, Cirad
François Affholder, Principal Investigator in Agro-ecology and sustainable intensification research unit, Cirad
Gatien Falconnier, Écologue agronome, Cirad
Louise Leroux, PhD, Remote sensing scientist, Cirad
Growing legumes could at once provide African farmers with fertilisers and food crops. However, researchers warn this is not a one-size-fits-all solution.
- Thursday, April 27, 2023