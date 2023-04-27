Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could African farmers slash their reliance on mineral fertilisers by growing legumes?

By Lalaina Ranaivoson, Chercheure en agronomie, Cirad
Aude Ripoche, Chercheure en agronomie du système de culture et modélisatrice, Cirad
François Affholder, Principal Investigator in Agro-ecology and sustainable intensification research unit, Cirad
Gatien Falconnier, Écologue agronome, Cirad
Louise Leroux, PhD, Remote sensing scientist, Cirad
Share this article
Growing legumes could at once provide African farmers with fertilisers and food crops. However, researchers warn this is not a one-size-fits-all solution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tech giants forced to reveal AI secrets – here’s how this could make life better for all
~ How dirty old used cars from the US and Europe carry on polluting ... in Africa – podcast
~ Ukraine recap: diplomatic manoeuvres intensify in advance of a possible spring offensive
~ What the stories of the Crown Jewels tell us about exploitation and the quest for reparations — Podcast
~ King Charles's 21st century coronation: Repatriating the Crown Jewels is long overdue
~ French Police Forcibly Oust Undocumented Migrants from Mayotte
~ Unveiling my grandfather's past: ‘Palestine 1936′ — A book review and personal odyssey of the Arab Revolt
~ The EU is regulating AI so it really does make our lives better – here's how
~ 10 years after the Rana Plaza collapse, fashion has yet to slow down
~ Why menstrual leave could be bad for women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter