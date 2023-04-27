Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

King Charles's 21st century coronation: Repatriating the Crown Jewels is long overdue

By Annie St. John-Stark, Assistant Professor of History, Thompson Rivers University
Share this article
Gems do not a monarch make, and repatriating the Crown Jewels would strengthen the contemporary British monarchy at a time when it most urgently needs to modernize.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tech giants forced to reveal AI secrets – here’s how this could make life better for all
~ How dirty old used cars from the US and Europe carry on polluting ... in Africa – podcast
~ Ukraine recap: diplomatic manoeuvres intensify in advance of a possible spring offensive
~ What the stories of the Crown Jewels tell us about exploitation and the quest for reparations — Podcast
~ Could African farmers slash their reliance on mineral fertilisers by growing legumes?
~ French Police Forcibly Oust Undocumented Migrants from Mayotte
~ Unveiling my grandfather's past: ‘Palestine 1936′ — A book review and personal odyssey of the Arab Revolt
~ The EU is regulating AI so it really does make our lives better – here's how
~ 10 years after the Rana Plaza collapse, fashion has yet to slow down
~ Why menstrual leave could be bad for women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter