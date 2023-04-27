Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French Police Forcibly Oust Undocumented Migrants from Mayotte

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A French gendarme stands guard during the demolition of an informal settlement in Longoni, Mamoudzou, on the island of Mayotte on April 27, 2023.  © 2023 Patrick Meinhardt/AFP via Getty Images This week, some 1,800 French police and gendarmes began a massive police operation in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, a French department, to demolish informal settlements and expel large numbers of undocumented migrants. Destruction of slums and summary expulsions of undocumented migrants by French authorities in Mayotte are not new. But the magnitude of the police operation,…


© Human Rights Watch -
