Human Rights Observatory

Why menstrual leave could be bad for women

By Sally King, PhD Candidate, Department of Global Health & Social Medicine, King's College London
Spain recently adopted a menstrual leave policy, which makes additional (paid or unpaid) days off work available to “only and all cisgender women”.

It’s so great that we’re having more public conversations about menstrual and menopausal health, but I’m getting very tired of being told that menstrual leave is the solution.

As someone with a background in policy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
