Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Russia scales back May 9 Victory Day celebrations amid fear of popular protests

By Dina Fainberg, Senior Lecturer in Modern History, City, University of London
Share this article
Is it security issues or fear of massive anti-war protests that has prompted the Kremlin to cancel many of the traditional May 9 celebrations this year?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unveiling my grandfather's past: ‘Palestine 1936′ — A book review and personal odyssey of the Arab Revolt
~ The EU is regulating AI so it really does make our lives better – here's how
~ 10 years after the Rana Plaza collapse, fashion has yet to slow down
~ Why menstrual leave could be bad for women
~ Extinction Rebellion gave it 'the Big One' with a four-day peaceful protest – now what?
~ Dandelions are a lifeline for bees on the brink – we should learn to love them
~ Human activities in Asia have reduced elephant habitat by nearly two-thirds since 1700, dividing what remains into ever-smaller patches
~ Illegal migration bill: can the government ignore the European court of human rights?
~ House in a skip: even tiny homes can’t address the privilege and insecurity of the housing market
~ We need to discuss what jobs robots should do, before the decision is made for us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter