Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Illegal migration bill: can the government ignore the European court of human rights?

By Kanstantsin Dzehtsiarou, Professor in Human Rights Law, University of Liverpool
Share this article
The illegal migration bill has been approved by MPs and now moves to the House of Lords. The controversial bill would make it so that anyone who arrives in the UK irregularly (for example, by small boat) can be removed to their country of origin or a third country (for example, Rwanda).

The bill passed the Commons with a number of amendments, including one that allows the government to disregard “interim measures” issued by the European court of human…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unveiling my grandfather's past: ‘Palestine 1936′ — A book review and personal odyssey of the Arab Revolt
~ The EU is regulating AI so it really does make our lives better – here's how
~ 10 years after the Rana Plaza collapse, fashion has yet to slow down
~ Why menstrual leave could be bad for women
~ Extinction Rebellion gave it 'the Big One' with a four-day peaceful protest – now what?
~ Dandelions are a lifeline for bees on the brink – we should learn to love them
~ Human activities in Asia have reduced elephant habitat by nearly two-thirds since 1700, dividing what remains into ever-smaller patches
~ Ukraine war: Russia scales back May 9 Victory Day celebrations amid fear of popular protests
~ House in a skip: even tiny homes can’t address the privilege and insecurity of the housing market
~ We need to discuss what jobs robots should do, before the decision is made for us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter