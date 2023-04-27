Tolerance.ca
House in a skip: even tiny homes can’t address the privilege and insecurity of the housing market

By Alice Elizabeth Wilson, PhD Candidate in Sociology, University of York
When 28-year-old artist Harrison Marshall moved back to London after a spell abroad, he couldn’t find anywhere to live within his price bracket. So in March 2023 he moved into a converted skip. He had parked the yellow container on a patch of land in Bermondsey and kitted it out with a diminutive galley kitchen and a raised bed under a curved wooden roof.

Amid the affordable housing crisis, tiny…


© The Conversation
