34th Human Rights Watch Film Festival, New York

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Seven Winters in Tehran. Photo: Courtesy of Made in Germany. (New York) – The Human Rights Watch Film Festival, now in its 34th year, will present a full edition of 10 groundbreaking new films nationwide in the United States, from May 31 to June 11, 2023. The New York festival will be back with a full program of in-person screenings at Film at Lincoln Center and IFC Center, with in-depth discussions with filmmakers, film participants, journalists, activists, and Human Rights Watch researchers. The festival will continue to offer the opportunity to watch all 10 new films…


© Human Rights Watch
