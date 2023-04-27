Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Drop Cases Against Critics Before US Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activist groups hold a protest at Plaza Miranda in Manila during the inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as president of the Philippines, June 30, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images (Washington, DC) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should end the politically motivated prosecutions of two prominent critics of the government before meeting with US President Joe Biden and members of Congress in Washington, DC, Human Rights Watch said today. The meeting with Biden is scheduled for May 1, 2023. The former senator and Justice Minister Leila de Lima has spent the…


