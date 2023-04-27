Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale was a sign of things to come – a look at who is most at risk and how to prepare

By Smitha Rao, Assistant Professor of Social Work, The Ohio State University
Share this article
Nationally, 57% of the population says they’re not prepared for a flood disaster. Surveys and disasters show that those most at risk are least prepared.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The EU is regulating AI so it really does make our lives better - here's how
~ Peace in the DRC: East Africa has deployed troops to combat M23 rebels – who's who in the regional force
~ Why the Turner Prize shortlist is a cultural barometer of our political times
~ Ukraine war: as Kyiv prepares counteroffensive it needs to convince allies it is up for the fight
~ AI is exciting – and an ethical minefield: 4 essential reads on the risks and concerns about this technology
~ Saving broadcasting's past for the future -- archivists are working to capture not just tapes of TV and radio but the experience of tuning in together
~ Latino youth struggle with sense of belonging in school
~ Why Kurt Vonnegut's advice to college graduates still matters today
~ 'Got polio?' messaging underscores a vaccine campaign's success but creates false sense of security as memories of the disease fade in US
~ Biden's coronation no-show is no snub – more telling is whom he sends to King Charles' big day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter