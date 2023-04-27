Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We need memory to learn – but not the way we currently use it

By Sylvie Pérez Lima, Psicopedagoga. COPC 29739. Profesora asociada Master Dificultades del Aprendizaje y Trastornos del Lenguaje., UOC - Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Jordi Perales Pons, Profesor asociado Estudios Psicología y Ciencias de la Educación, UOC - Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Of the three types of memory (sensory, working and long-term), the last two are indispensable for learning. Students must be taught to work on them in class in order to avoid meaningless memorisation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
