Human Rights Observatory

Immigration system set for overhaul in wake of review's damning findings

By Anna Boucher, Associate Professor in Public Policy and Political Science, University of Sydney
Key changes announced by Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil include making it easier for migrants to move from temporary visas to permanent residency.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
