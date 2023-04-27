Tolerance.ca
Grattan on Friday: Albanese runs a highly controlled government using gossamer threads

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese’s first year as prime minister will, as it happens, be bookended by meetings of the Quad – the gathering of the leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia.

After the 2022 election, Albanese rushed to get himself sworn in so he could immediately fly off to the Quad, for what was a dream initiation into summit diplomacy. The timing could not have been more fortuitous.

The coming Quad on May 24 (three days after the election anniversary) has equally fallen Albanese’s way, because Australia, for the first time, is the host.

© The Conversation
