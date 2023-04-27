Tolerance.ca
Sarah Holland-Batt wins the 2023 Stella Prize with a powerful look at death and ageing

By Julieanne Lamond, Senior Lecturer in English, Australian National University
Sarah Holland-Batt becomes the second poet in a row to win The Stella Prize. The Jaguar is an extension of her activism against human rights abuses in aged care in Australia.The Conversation


