Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Maasai Forcibly Displaced for Game Reserve

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tanzanian Maasai women evicted from their land in Loliondo sit outside a Maasai manyatta, a traditional house made with branches, mud, and cow-dung, in a village in Narok, Kenya, June 23, 2022.  © 2022 Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (Nairobi) – The Tanzanian government’s forced eviction of Maasai communities from areas in northern Tanzania they have long inhabited violates their rights to land, livelihood, and culture, Human Rights Watch said today. Since June 2022, the authorities have engaged in abusive and unlawful tactics, including beatings, shootings, sexual…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
