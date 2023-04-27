Why green ammonia may not be that green
By Jamin Wood, PhD Candidate, Australian Centre for Water and Environmental Biotechnology, The University of Queensland
Bernardino Virdis, Senior Researcher, Australian Centre for Water and Environmental Biotechnology, The University of Queensland
There’s more to sustainability than net zero. Using green ammonia for fuel and as a way to transport hydrogen could add to nitrogen pollution that already exceeds safe planetary boundaries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 27, 2023