Human Rights Observatory

Why green ammonia may not be that green

By Jamin Wood, PhD Candidate, Australian Centre for Water and Environmental Biotechnology, The University of Queensland
Bernardino Virdis, Senior Researcher, Australian Centre for Water and Environmental Biotechnology, The University of Queensland
There’s more to sustainability than net zero. Using green ammonia for fuel and as a way to transport hydrogen could add to nitrogen pollution that already exceeds safe planetary boundaries.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
