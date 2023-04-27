Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkish Border Guards Torture, Kill Syrians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A picture of the cement wall separating Syria and Turkey near Haram in Northwest Syria on March 14, 2023. © 2023 Ali Haj Suleiman (Beirut) – Turkish border guards are indiscriminately shooting at Syrian civilians on the border with Syria, as well as torturing and using excessive force against asylum seekers and migrants trying to cross into Turkey, Human Rights Watch said today. The Turkish government should investigate and hold accountable border guards responsible for these grave human rights violations, including unlawful killings, and end the longstanding impunity…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
