Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Around 1600, speeches in English plays suddenly got shorter – and no one knows why

By Kim Colyvas, Research Assistant, University of Newcastle
Gabriel Egan, Professor of Shakespeare Studies
Hugh Craig, Professor of English, University of Newcastle
There is an interesting new story emerging about the lengths of speeches in early modern plays. In the space of five years there was a dramatic shift in style – and it wasn’t just Shakespeare.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
