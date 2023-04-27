Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan Special Envoys Should Hold Firm Line on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, at a press briefing at UN headquarters in New York, January 25, 2023. © 2023 Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock On May 1, United Nations member states’ special envoys on Afghanistan will meet in Doha, Qatar to discuss how to address the Taliban’s latest restrictions on humanitarian operations. The two-day meeting follows a week of confused messaging from the UN that could directly affect next steps for helping Afghans in need of aid. On April 18, the UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner warned that unless…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
