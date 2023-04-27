Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Detained Uyghur Asylum Seeker Dies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An immigration detention center in the Sathorn area of Bangkok, where human rights activists believe that a group of Uyghurs are being detained, September 30, 2022. © 2022 Jack Taylor/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Thai authorities should immediately investigate the death of an ethnic Uyghur asylum seeker who had spent nine years in immigration detention, Human Rights Watch said today. The case highlights the need for Thailand’s government to end the indefinite detention of asylum seekers. On April 21, 2023, Mattohti Mattursun (also known as Muhammad Tursun), 40,…


© Human Rights Watch -
