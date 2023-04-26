Tolerance.ca
New report shows 90 per cent of adolescent girls in low-income economies are offline

Around 90 per cent of adolescent girls and young women do not use the internet in low-income countries, while their male peers are twice as likely to be online, according to a new UNICEF analysis, coinciding with the UN’s International Girls in ICT Day.


© United Nations -
