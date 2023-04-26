Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: People with disabilities neglected in humanitarian response to devastating earthquake

By Amnesty International
People with disabilities living in displacement camps after the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye are being overlooked in the humanitarian response to the disaster, Amnesty International said in a new report published today.  The report, ‘We all need dignity’: The exclusion of persons with disabilities in Türkiye’s earthquake response, documents how persons with disabilities are now […] The post Türkiye: People with disabilities neglected in humanitarian response to devastating earthquake appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
