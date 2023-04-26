Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need a 'lemon law' to make all the homes we buy and rent more energy-efficient

By Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Lisa de Kleyn, Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Ralph Horne, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, College of Design & Social Context, RMIT University
Improving the performance of nearly 11 million existing homes will make a much bigger difference to housing energy costs and emissions than an incoming 7-star energy standard for new homes.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
