Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will a preoccupation with party unity destroy the Liberal Party?

By Carolyn Holbrook, Senior Lecturer in History, Deakin University
James Walter, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, Monash University
Share this article
There are lessons from history in how to hold the Liberal Party together – and it’s about more than just opposing everything the government does.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ National Day of Mourning offers Canada a chance to rethink worker health and safety
~ Acetaminophen overdose is a leading cause of liver injury, but it is largely preventable
~ From Dylan Mulvaney to Madonna, there's a long history of backlash to celebrity brand endorsements
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: how species are responding to climate change – and how humans can help
~ Can machines be self-aware? New research explains how this could happen
~ School phone bans seem obvious but could make it harder for kids to use tech in healthy ways
~ We need a 'lemon law' to make all the homes we buy and rent more energy-efficient
~ Why NZ law should require everyone to report known or suspected child sexual abuse
~ What to eat when you have COVID – and why reaching for the chicken soup is not a bad idea
~ How shading crops with solar panels can improve farming, lower food costs and reduce emissions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter