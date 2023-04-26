Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We built a human-skin printer from Lego and we want every lab to use our blueprint

By Sion Coulman, Senior Lecturer at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University
Chris Thomas, Lecturer and Director of Postgraduate Research Studies at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University
Oliver Castell, Senior Lecturer at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University
Sourcing human tissue samples for biological investigations isn’t always easy. While they are ethically obtained through organ donation or from tissue that’s removed during surgical procedures, scientists are finding them increasingly difficult to get hold of.

And it’s not just because there’s a limited supply of human tissue samples. There’s also restricted availability of the specific…The Conversation


