Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africans are fed up with their prospects, and their democracy, according to latest social attitudes survey

By Joleen Steyn Kotze, Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at the Human Science Research Council and a Research Fellow Centre for African Studies, University of the Free State
Benjamin Roberts, Research Director: Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division, and Coordinator of the South African Social Attitudes Survey (SASAS), Human Sciences Research Council
Share this article
The mood among South Africans has soured. The latest findings from the representative survey that’s done every year by the country’s Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) shows some disturbing new trends.

The most marked are:


More
~ Arctic sea ice loss and fierce storms leave Kivalina’s volunteer search and rescue fighting to protect their island from climate disasters
~ The power of anonymity: as Twitter celebrity Dril reveals his identity, an Elena Ferrante expert explains what he's lost
~ Children have been interacting in the metaverse for years – what parents need to know about keeping them safe
~ Why 'finding your purpose' matters – and four ways to find yours
~ We built a human-skin printer from Lego and we want every lab to use our blueprint
~ AI can process more information than humans – so will it stop us repeating our mistakes?
~ King Charles coronation: what impartial broadcast coverage of the event would look like
~ Return of the child-friendly city? How social movements are changing European urban areas
~ How watching others eat junk food can cut our appetite and help us lose weight
~ Here's what happened when we endowed volunteers with a sixth finger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter