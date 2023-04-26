Canada's federal transfer payment system badly needs a tune-up
By Trevor Tombe, Professor of Economics, University of Calgary
Daniel Béland, Professor, Political Science, McGill University
Enid Slack, Director of the Institute on Municipal Finance and Governance (IMFG) at the School of Cities, University of Toronto
Modernizing Canada’s fiscal arrangements is necessary to overcome considerable challenges that are impacting the country’s finances, including an aging population and climate change.
