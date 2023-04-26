Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Arrest of former prime minister an opportunity for accountability

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Following the arrest of the former Burundian prime minister, Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, on 21 April 2023, and his right-hand man Désiré Uwamahoro on 18 April 2023, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Flavia Mwangovya said: “This is an opportunity for the Burundian authorities to ensure accountability for serious human rights violations. Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, in his previous role […] The post Burundi: Arrest of former prime minister an opportunity for accountability appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Arctic sea ice loss and fierce storms leave Kivalina’s volunteer search and rescue fighting to protect their island from climate disasters
~ The power of anonymity: as Twitter celebrity Dril reveals his identity, an Elena Ferrante expert explains what he's lost
~ Children have been interacting in the metaverse for years – what parents need to know about keeping them safe
~ Why 'finding your purpose' matters – and four ways to find yours
~ We built a human-skin printer from Lego and we want every lab to use our blueprint
~ AI can process more information than humans – so will it stop us repeating our mistakes?
~ King Charles coronation: what impartial broadcast coverage of the event would look like
~ Return of the child-friendly city? How social movements are changing European urban areas
~ How watching others eat junk food can cut our appetite and help us lose weight
~ Here's what happened when we endowed volunteers with a sixth finger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter