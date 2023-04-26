Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Chance for Justice in Burundi

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burundi's former Prime minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni at the Ingoma stadium in Gitega, Burundi, on June 26, 2020.  © 2020 Tchandrou Nitanga/AFP via Getty Images The arrest of Burundi’s former prime minister, Alain Guillaume Bunyoni, should be followed by a full judicial investigation of abuses by the country’s security forces during his time in power, leading to the prosecution and fair trial of anyone responsible for serious crimes. Bunyoni rose through the ranks of the ruling National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy (Conseil…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
