Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harry Belafonte leveraged stardom for social change, his powerful voice always singing a song for justice

By Aram Goudsouzian, Bizot Family Professor of History, University of Memphis
Share this article
Singer, actor and activist died on April 25 at the age of 96. His legacy spans stage, screen and political activism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burundi: Arrest of former prime minister an opportunity for accountability
~ A Chance for Justice in Burundi
~ Mozambique Legalizes Militia to Fight Insurgency in North
~ Stella Prize shortlist 2023: your guide to 6 gripping, courageous books
~ Sudan's conflict has its roots in three decades of elites fighting over oil and energy
~ Why a Biden-Harris reelection ticket makes sense for the Democrats in 2024
~ Belfast has more peace walls now than 25 years ago – removing them will be a complex challenge
~ Replacing methane with hydrogen to heat homes is a bad idea -- here's why
~ Medical students lose their empathy – here's what can be done about it
~ Len Goodman: how the late Strictly Come Dancing star revived the nation’s love of ballroom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter