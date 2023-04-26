Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Replacing methane with hydrogen to heat homes is a bad idea -- here's why

By Ran Boydell, Associate Professor in Sustainable Development, Heriot-Watt University
Share this article
Hydrogen is an energy-rich gas, which releases no carbon emissions when burned. It can be used in most equipment where fossil fuels such as natural gas (methane) or LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) are currently used. In your home, that might mean a gas boiler, heater, cooker or all three.

It can also power combustion-engine vehicles which might otherwise run on petrol. And it can generate enough heat for heavy industry processes such as steelmaking, which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burundi: Arrest of former prime minister an opportunity for accountability
~ A Chance for Justice in Burundi
~ Mozambique Legalizes Militia to Fight Insurgency in North
~ Harry Belafonte leveraged stardom for social change, his powerful voice always singing a song for justice
~ Stella Prize shortlist 2023: your guide to 6 gripping, courageous books
~ Sudan's conflict has its roots in three decades of elites fighting over oil and energy
~ Why a Biden-Harris reelection ticket makes sense for the Democrats in 2024
~ Belfast has more peace walls now than 25 years ago – removing them will be a complex challenge
~ Medical students lose their empathy – here's what can be done about it
~ Len Goodman: how the late Strictly Come Dancing star revived the nation’s love of ballroom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter