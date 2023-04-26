Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medical students lose their empathy – here's what can be done about it

By Jeremy Howick, Professor and Director of the Stoneygate Centre for Excellence in Empathic Healthcare, University of Leicester
Share this article
A lack of empathy in healthcare can be disastrous. In the UK, between 2005 and 2009, hundreds of avoidable deaths occurred at the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust. The Francis report, which investigated the causes of the failings, concluded that a lack of empathy contributed to the catastrophe.

More recently, dozens of tragic, unnecessary infant and maternal deaths occurred at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burundi: Arrest of former prime minister an opportunity for accountability
~ A Chance for Justice in Burundi
~ Mozambique Legalizes Militia to Fight Insurgency in North
~ Harry Belafonte leveraged stardom for social change, his powerful voice always singing a song for justice
~ Stella Prize shortlist 2023: your guide to 6 gripping, courageous books
~ Sudan's conflict has its roots in three decades of elites fighting over oil and energy
~ Why a Biden-Harris reelection ticket makes sense for the Democrats in 2024
~ Belfast has more peace walls now than 25 years ago – removing them will be a complex challenge
~ Replacing methane with hydrogen to heat homes is a bad idea -- here's why
~ Len Goodman: how the late Strictly Come Dancing star revived the nation’s love of ballroom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter