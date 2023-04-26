Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Western anger over China’s ambiguity on Ukraine cannot hide growing divisions in EU over support for Kyiv

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Much like Washington’s stance on Taiwan, China’s position on the invasion of Ukraine has been one of “strategic ambiguity”. China has consistently emphasised the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity while failing to condemn the invasion and reassuring Moscow of its “friendship without limits”.

So there has been serious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
