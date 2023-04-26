Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The invasion of Iraq defined US' foreign relations – but in popular Iraqi literature, the war is just a piece of the country's complex history

By Renee Ragin Randall, Assistant Professor of Comparative Literature and Middle East Studies, University of Michigan
The short stories of modern Iraqi writers Hassan Blasim and Diaa Jubaili show that the 2003 invasion and subsequent war in Iraq are not at the heart of contemporary Iraqi literature.The Conversation


