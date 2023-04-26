Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human trafficking, forced labor and exploitation of migrants in Russia

By Daria Dergacheva
Share this article
Russian authorities trafficked people for illegal actions that they were forced to commit while being trafficked, such as prostitution, illegal presence in the country or drug trafficking. Many are deported.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pope Francis Should Stress Equal Treatment of Refugees During Hungary Visit
~ Wanted: family-friendly apartments. But what do families want from apartments?
~ In hot water: here's why ocean temperatures are the hottest on record
~ Inflation has fallen, but one or two more interest-rate rises are still likely
~ Coles' Uber Eats deal brings the gig economy inside the traditional workplace
~ Netflix and other streaming giants pay to get branded buttons on your remote control. Local TV services can’t afford to keep up
~ Yes, Joe Biden is old and has low approval ratings, but this is why he's still confident of re-election
~ EU Council Conclusions on Ethiopia Shortchange Justice
~ Ethiopia: Companies Long Ignored Gold Mine Pollution
~ Peru: Egregious Abuses by Security Forces
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter