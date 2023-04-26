Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pope Francis Should Stress Equal Treatment of Refugees During Hungary Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police patrol the Hungarian-Serbian border barrier near Kelebia, Hungary, December 15, 2022.  © 2022 Marton Monus/Reuters Pope Francis’ visit to Hungary from April 28-30 is an opportunity to call out the Hungarian government’s discriminatory practices towards refugees and migrants. The Pope has been vocal on migrants’ rights throughout his leadership, repeatedly calling on states to welcome people seeking protection from war and persecution. During his last visit to Hungary in September 2021, Pope Francis urged the government to “extend its arms to everyone.” However,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
