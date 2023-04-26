Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wanted: family-friendly apartments. But what do families want from apartments?

By Nicole Cook, Lecturer, School of Geography and Sustainable Communities, University of Wollongong
Shanaka Herath, Senior Lecturer, School of Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
Sophie-May Kerr, Research Associate, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
In parts of Sydney, families occupy half the apartments and many value their convenient location. Yet, despite a surge in development, most apartments are one or two bedrooms and not family-friendly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In hot water: here's why ocean temperatures are the hottest on record
~ Inflation has fallen, but one or two more interest-rate rises are still likely
~ Coles' Uber Eats deal brings the gig economy inside the traditional workplace
~ Netflix and other streaming giants pay to get branded buttons on your remote control. Local TV services can’t afford to keep up
~ Yes, Joe Biden is old and has low approval ratings, but this is why he's still confident of re-election
~ EU Council Conclusions on Ethiopia Shortchange Justice
~ Ethiopia: Companies Long Ignored Gold Mine Pollution
~ Peru: Egregious Abuses by Security Forces
~ ‘Jamaica Farewell': Harry Belafonte passes away and the Caribbean tries to find adequate words of tribute
~ Singapore: Arbitrary and unlawful execution for drug-related offence shows disregard for human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter