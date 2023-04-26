Tolerance.ca
Coles' Uber Eats deal brings the gig economy inside the traditional workplace

By Lauren Kate Kelly, PhD Candidate, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, RMIT University
This month Coles announced a major new partnership with Uber Eats that will further expand the supermarket giant’s links with the gig economy. Under the arrangement, Uber Eats drivers will not only complete home delivery for the supermarket, drivers will also pick and pack orders from supermarket shelves.

Previously, online orders were completed by Coles’ directly employed “personal shoppers” who would hand over the order to a delivery partner. More…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
