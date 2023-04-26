Netflix and other streaming giants pay to get branded buttons on your remote control. Local TV services can’t afford to keep up
By Ramon Lobato, Associate Professor, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Alexa Scarlata, Researcher, Media & Communications, RMIT University
Bruno Schivinski, Senior Lecturer - Advertising, RMIT University
If you’ve bought a new smart TV in the past few years, you’ll likely have a remote with pre-programmed app shortcuts, such as the now ubiquitous “Netflix button”.
These branded buttons offer one-click access to select apps.
The choice and design of shortcuts vary between brands.
Samsung remotes have a monochrome design with small buttons for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Samsung TV Plus. Hisense remotes are overflowing with 12 big, colourful buttons advertising everything from Stan and Kayo to NBA League Pass and Kidoodle.
The remote is now…
