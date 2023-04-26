Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU Council Conclusions on Ethiopia Shortchange Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced Tigrayans sit alongside metal shacks at a reception center for internally displaced people in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, May 9, 2021.  © 2021 Ben Curtis/AP Photo Six months after the warring parties to the armed conflict in northern Ethiopia signed a cessation of hostilities, European Union foreign ministers adopted formal conclusions that set out the EU’s future engagement with Ethiopia. The EU ministers noted the importance of accountability and transitional justice for sustainable peace and reconciliation. But they also set the bar…


© Human Rights Watch -
