Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Companies Long Ignored Gold Mine Pollution

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A 16-year-old boy collects water from a spring near Lega Dembi gold mine in the Oromia region of Ethiopia.  © 2020 Tom Gardner The company operating an Ethiopian gold mine and the refinery that sourced its gold took no action over concerns about pollution from the mine for years. The mine was reopened even though the government had ordered it closed following protests. Studies found that residents were being exposed to toxic metals. The government should halt mine operations. The companies involved should provide compensation and health care to affected residents and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wanted: family-friendly apartments. But what do families want from apartments?
~ In hot water: here's why ocean temperatures are the hottest on record
~ Inflation has fallen, but one or two more interest-rate rises are still likely
~ Coles' Uber Eats deal brings the gig economy inside the traditional workplace
~ Netflix and other streaming giants pay to get branded buttons on your remote control. Local TV services can’t afford to keep up
~ Yes, Joe Biden is old and has low approval ratings, but this is why he's still confident of re-election
~ EU Council Conclusions on Ethiopia Shortchange Justice
~ Peru: Egregious Abuses by Security Forces
~ ‘Jamaica Farewell': Harry Belafonte passes away and the Caribbean tries to find adequate words of tribute
~ Singapore: Arbitrary and unlawful execution for drug-related offence shows disregard for human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter