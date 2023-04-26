Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Egregious Abuses by Security Forces

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Relatives and friends of people killed during demonstrations in Juliaca, Peru, carry pictures of their loved ones at a February 9, 2023, march commemorating one month since their deaths. © 2023 Juan Carlos Cisneros/AFP via Getty Images Peru’s military and police likely carried out extrajudicial or arbitrary killings and committed other egregious abuses against demonstrators and bystanders during protests in recent months. The government’s apparent efforts to minimize the abuses and apparent inaction in the face of strong evidence of abuses raises questions as to negligence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wanted: family-friendly apartments. But what do families want from apartments?
~ In hot water: here's why ocean temperatures are the hottest on record
~ Inflation has fallen, but one or two more interest-rate rises are still likely
~ Coles' Uber Eats deal brings the gig economy inside the traditional workplace
~ Netflix and other streaming giants pay to get branded buttons on your remote control. Local TV services can’t afford to keep up
~ Yes, Joe Biden is old and has low approval ratings, but this is why he's still confident of re-election
~ EU Council Conclusions on Ethiopia Shortchange Justice
~ Ethiopia: Companies Long Ignored Gold Mine Pollution
~ ‘Jamaica Farewell': Harry Belafonte passes away and the Caribbean tries to find adequate words of tribute
~ Singapore: Arbitrary and unlawful execution for drug-related offence shows disregard for human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter