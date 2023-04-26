Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My scan shows I have thyroid nodules. Should I be worried?

By Brooke Nickel, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Anna Story, Senior Clinical Lecturer, University of Sydney
Anthony Glover, Endocrine Surgeon, University of Sydney
Patti Shih, Research Fellow & Lecturer, University of Wollongong
Share this article
More and more healthy women and men are found to have thyroid nodules. What are they? And should you be worried about them?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Jamaica Farewell': Harry Belafonte passes away and the Caribbean tries to find adequate words of tribute
~ Singapore: Arbitrary and unlawful execution for drug-related offence shows disregard for human rights
~ Kyrgyzstan: Parliament Threatens Ombudswoman’s Early Dismissal
~ For some workers, low-paying jobs might be more of a dead end than a stepping stone
~ New exposé of Australia's exotic pet trade shows an alarming proliferation of alien, threatened and illegal species
~ Singapore: OHCHR calls on authorities to halt imminent trafficking execution
~ UN salutes ‘inspiring’ life of civil rights champion Harry Belafonte
~ A shift to coastal shipping and rail could cut NZ's freight transport emissions -- why aren't we doing it?
~ Why Justin Trudeau’s viral response to an anti-abortionist missed the mark
~ Willie Nelson at 90: Country music's elder statesman still on the road again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter