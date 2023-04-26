Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For some workers, low-paying jobs might be more of a dead end than a stepping stone

By Alexander Plum, Senior Research Fellow in Applied Labour Economics, Auckland University of Technology
Kabir Dasgupta, Senior Economist, Federal Reserve Board, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
Research shoes older workers, and those without qualifications, struggle to move out of low-wage work. The evidence challenges claims that the minimum wage is a stepping stone to higher pay.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Jamaica Farewell': Harry Belafonte passes away and the Caribbean tries to find adequate words of tribute
~ Singapore: Arbitrary and unlawful execution for drug-related offence shows disregard for human rights
~ Kyrgyzstan: Parliament Threatens Ombudswoman’s Early Dismissal
~ My scan shows I have thyroid nodules. Should I be worried?
~ New exposé of Australia's exotic pet trade shows an alarming proliferation of alien, threatened and illegal species
~ Singapore: OHCHR calls on authorities to halt imminent trafficking execution
~ UN salutes ‘inspiring’ life of civil rights champion Harry Belafonte
~ A shift to coastal shipping and rail could cut NZ's freight transport emissions -- why aren't we doing it?
~ Why Justin Trudeau’s viral response to an anti-abortionist missed the mark
~ Willie Nelson at 90: Country music's elder statesman still on the road again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter