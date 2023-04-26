Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Arbitrary and unlawful execution for drug-related offence shows disregard for human rights

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the execution by hanging of Singaporean national Tangaraju s/o Suppiah on 26 April, after he was convicted of abetting the trafficking of approximately 1 kilogram of cannabis in proceedings that violated international human rights law and standards, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director Ming Yu Hah said: “This unlawful execution shows yet again the […] The post Singapore: Arbitrary and unlawful execution for drug-related offence shows disregard for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Jamaica Farewell': Harry Belafonte passes away and the Caribbean tries to find adequate words of tribute
~ Kyrgyzstan: Parliament Threatens Ombudswoman’s Early Dismissal
~ My scan shows I have thyroid nodules. Should I be worried?
~ For some workers, low-paying jobs might be more of a dead end than a stepping stone
~ New exposé of Australia's exotic pet trade shows an alarming proliferation of alien, threatened and illegal species
~ Singapore: OHCHR calls on authorities to halt imminent trafficking execution
~ UN salutes ‘inspiring’ life of civil rights champion Harry Belafonte
~ A shift to coastal shipping and rail could cut NZ's freight transport emissions -- why aren't we doing it?
~ Why Justin Trudeau’s viral response to an anti-abortionist missed the mark
~ Willie Nelson at 90: Country music's elder statesman still on the road again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter