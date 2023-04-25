New exposé of Australia's exotic pet trade shows an alarming proliferation of alien, threatened and illegal species
By Adam Toomes, Ph.D. student at the Invasion Science & Wildlife Ecology Group, University of Adelaide
Phill Cassey, Head, Department of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, University of Adelaide
Trade in exotic pets online is far more prevalent and diverse than previously thought. Threatened species, invasive species and banned imports are all for sale.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 25, 2023